O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Lifted to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $34.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $20.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised O-I Glass from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded O-I Glass from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on O-I Glass from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, O-I Glass currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.90.

Shares of OI opened at $23.05 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. O-I Glass has a 52-week low of $11.51 and a 52-week high of $23.52.

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 27.42%. O-I Glass’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Research analysts forecast that O-I Glass will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in O-I Glass by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,514 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $543,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 120,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 53,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in O-I Glass by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 3,229 shares during the period. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

