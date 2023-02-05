O Dell Group LLC Purchases 212 Shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE)

O Dell Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE – Get Rating) by 235.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the quarter. O Dell Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Antonetti Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 222.2% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust Price Performance

Shares of FXE opened at $99.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.66. Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust has a 52 week low of $88.37 and a 52 week high of $106.75.

About Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Euro Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Euro Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of euro and distributes euro in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of euro plus accrued interest.

