O Dell Group LLC Has $52,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

O Dell Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 89,166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 285.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 10,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 374,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,019,000 after purchasing an additional 10,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 65,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,583,000 after purchasing an additional 5,891 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of VNQ opened at $91.94 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $74.66 and a 12-month high of $113.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.84.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.