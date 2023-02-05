O Dell Group LLC Acquires 369 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

O Dell Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the quarter. O Dell Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IEFA. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,004.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Knott David M Jr acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Country Trust Bank increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,226.9% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $66.97 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.11.

