NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Receives $209.23 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $209.23.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $182.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $211.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $525.39 billion, a PE ratio of 89.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.79. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $289.46.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total transaction of $19,060,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,325,888 shares in the company, valued at $210,604,049.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total transaction of $9,905,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,250,193 shares in the company, valued at $371,484,362.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total transaction of $19,060,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,325,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,604,049.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 262,060 shares of company stock worth $43,817,257 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NVIDIA

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,966 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,156,000 after buying an additional 11,965 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,115 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,036 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,737 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Articles

