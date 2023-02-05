Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) & SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) Head-To-Head Analysis

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC – Get Rating) and SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio and SuRo Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 0 0 0 0 N/A SuRo Capital 0 0 2 0 3.00

SuRo Capital has a consensus price target of $7.17, suggesting a potential upside of 76.09%. Given SuRo Capital’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SuRo Capital is more favorable than Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

11.3% of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.0% of SuRo Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of SuRo Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SuRo Capital has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio and SuRo Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio N/A N/A N/A SuRo Capital -5,445.10% -4.71% -3.72%

Dividends

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio pays an annual dividend of $0.49 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. SuRo Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. SuRo Capital pays out -2.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio and SuRo Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SuRo Capital $1.47 million 78.44 $147.07 million ($4.55) -0.89

SuRo Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio.

Summary

SuRo Capital beats Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in municipal bonds. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Capital California Municipal Bond Index and S&P California Municipal Bond Index. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio was formed on June 19, 1992 and is domiciled in the United States.

About SuRo Capital

SuRo Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in growing, late stage, venture capital-backed private companies. SuRo Capital Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in San Francisco, California.

