Numis Securities Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for SIG (LON:SHI)

Numis Securities restated their hold rating on shares of SIG (LON:SHI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 40 ($0.49) price objective on the stock.

SHI stock opened at GBX 37.80 ($0.47) on Wednesday. SIG has a twelve month low of GBX 27 ($0.33) and a twelve month high of GBX 44.88 ($0.55). The company has a market cap of £446.63 million and a PE ratio of -15.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 31.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 32.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.74.

SIG plc engages in the distribution and merchanting of specialist insulation and building products for the construction and related markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Benelux, Poland, Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It offers insulation and interiors products, such as structural and technical insulations, dry linings, construction accessories and fixings, cladding and façade systems, ceiling tiles and grids, partition walls and door sets, and floor coverings.

