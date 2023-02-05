Numis Securities Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for SIG (LON:SHI)

Numis Securities restated their hold rating on shares of SIG (LON:SHI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 40 ($0.49) price objective on the stock.
SIG Stock Up 0.5 %
SHI stock opened at GBX 37.80 ($0.47) on Wednesday. SIG has a twelve month low of GBX 27 ($0.33) and a twelve month high of GBX 44.88 ($0.55). The company has a market cap of £446.63 million and a PE ratio of -15.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 31.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 32.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.74.
SIG Company Profile
