NuCypher (NU) Price Down 1.3% Over Last 7 Days

NuCypher (NU) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 4th. One NuCypher token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000752 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NuCypher has a market cap of $123.31 million and $10.40 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NuCypher has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About NuCypher

NuCypher was first traded on October 15th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,380,688,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 703,000,000 tokens. NuCypher’s official website is nucypher.com. NuCypher’s official message board is blog.nucypher.com. The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @nucypher and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NuCypher

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuCypher should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NuCypher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

