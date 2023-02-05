NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $2.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. They set a buy rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NRx Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.25 on Thursday. NRx Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.49 and a 52 week high of $3.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.24 and a 200-day moving average of $0.94.

Insider Activity

NRx Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:NRXP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). On average, research analysts forecast that NRx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Daniel C. Javitt sold 33,018 shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total transaction of $34,668.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,656,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,139,812.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Daniel C. Javitt sold 33,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total transaction of $34,668.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,656,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,139,812.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chaim Hurvitz acquired 287,812 shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.99 per share, for a total transaction of $284,933.88. Following the purchase, the director now owns 287,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,933.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 426,307 shares of company stock valued at $441,204 and sold 495,948 shares valued at $504,956. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NRx Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NRXP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in NRx Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 10,045 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $25,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in NRx Pharmaceuticals by 355.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 11,866 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in NRx Pharmaceuticals by 154.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 26,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 16,322 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in NRx Pharmaceuticals by 61.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 58,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 22,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

About NRx Pharmaceuticals

NRX Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage small molecule pharmaceutical company. It engages in developing of novel therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and life-threatening pulmonary diseases. The company was founded on September 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Further Reading

