Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC

Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $3,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,488,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,976,000 after purchasing an additional 258,830 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Novartis by 4.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,399,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,031,000 after acquiring an additional 193,519 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Novartis by 0.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,131,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,577,000 after acquiring an additional 35,483 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Novartis by 11.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,783,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,808,000 after acquiring an additional 402,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Novartis by 27.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,781,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,085,000 after acquiring an additional 594,194 shares in the last quarter. 8.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVS opened at $85.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $189.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.52. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $74.09 and a 52 week high of $94.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.82.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $3.4694 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.14%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NVS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Citigroup cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 75 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.63.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

