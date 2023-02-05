NOV (NOV) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 6th. Analysts expect NOV to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NOV Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of NOV stock opened at $23.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 775.93 and a beta of 1.88. NOV has a 1 year low of $13.98 and a 1 year high of $24.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.89.
NOV Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. NOV’s payout ratio is presently 666.89%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Trading of NOV
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOV. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of NOV by 94.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of NOV by 25.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,316 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NOV in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of NOV by 5.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,434 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NOV in the third quarter valued at approximately $272,000. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About NOV
NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NOV (NOV)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/30 – 2/3
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.