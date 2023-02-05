NOV (NOV) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 6th. Analysts expect NOV to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NOV Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NOV stock opened at $23.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 775.93 and a beta of 1.88. NOV has a 1 year low of $13.98 and a 1 year high of $24.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.89.

NOV Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. NOV’s payout ratio is presently 666.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of NOV

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NOV in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on NOV from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James assumed coverage on NOV in a report on Friday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on NOV from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOV. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of NOV by 94.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of NOV by 25.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,316 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NOV in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of NOV by 5.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,434 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NOV in the third quarter valued at approximately $272,000. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NOV

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

