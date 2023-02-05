Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $529.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $615.00 to $535.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Cowen lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $478.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $508.75.

Shares of NOC opened at $440.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $503.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $496.79. Northrop Grumman has a twelve month low of $367.00 and a twelve month high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.00 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman will post 21.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOC. State Street Corp increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,366,015 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,756,624,000 after purchasing an additional 122,593 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,131,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,705,682,000 after purchasing an additional 100,116 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 5.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,562,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,140,714,000 after purchasing an additional 339,889 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 65.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,142,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,007,854,000 after acquiring an additional 851,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 2.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,409,862 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $663,087,000 after acquiring an additional 29,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

