Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Purchased by Old North State Trust LLC

Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 59,700.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,562,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,140,714,000 after purchasing an additional 339,889 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,304,888 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $624,481,000 after acquiring an additional 15,545 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 78.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,290,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $617,802,000 after purchasing an additional 567,520 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 932,135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $446,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 884,022 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $423,067,000 after purchasing an additional 85,911 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NOC opened at $440.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.51. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $367.00 and a 52-week high of $556.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $503.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $496.79.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.93. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 21.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NOC. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $626.00 to $601.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $700.00 to $655.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $615.00 to $535.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $508.75.

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

