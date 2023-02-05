North Star Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

North Star Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 137,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Amcor by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 17,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,483,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,842,000 after purchasing an additional 430,241 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 41,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Amcor by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 73,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 19,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Amcor in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 478,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $5,886,300.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,464 shares in the company, valued at $1,383,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ian Wilson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total value of $1,238,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 131,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,629,331.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 478,561 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $5,886,300.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 112,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,383,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,080,955 shares of company stock valued at $13,145,237 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMCR shares. Bank of America raised shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Amcor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.70 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Amcor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Amcor stock opened at $12.03 on Friday. Amcor plc has a 12-month low of $10.42 and a 12-month high of $13.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.93.

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

