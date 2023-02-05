North Star Asset Management Inc. Sells 412 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

North Star Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth about $448,000. Channing Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.8% during the third quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 145,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,323,000 after purchasing an additional 18,693 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.5% during the third quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 40,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.0% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 38,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.6% during the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 35,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares during the last quarter. 75.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE:BMY opened at $74.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.43 and a 200 day moving average of $73.60. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $62.90 and a 52 week high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 51.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a $0.57 dividend. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.29%.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $3,621,380.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,079 shares in the company, valued at $4,502,391.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $3,621,380.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,502,391.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $1,307,312.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,753,481.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BMY shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.87.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

