North Star Asset Management Inc. Sells 342 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

North Star Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,393 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 19,316.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,618,502 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $810,455,000 after purchasing an additional 9,568,965 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at about $482,273,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,598,025 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,038,753,000 after buying an additional 3,133,826 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth about $190,270,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Starbucks by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,913,555 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $446,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Starbucks in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Starbucks from $92.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.65.

Starbucks Stock Down 4.4 %

Starbucks stock opened at $104.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $119.79 billion, a PE ratio of 36.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.92. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $110.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.47.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,953. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,798,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,953. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,280 shares of company stock worth $2,663,595 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.