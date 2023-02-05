North Star Asset Management Inc. Sells 252 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

North Star Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 132.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,775,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003,900 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Altria Group by 815.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,723,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,337,000 after buying an additional 3,316,195 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Altria Group by 191.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,535,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,770,000 after buying an additional 2,322,738 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 6.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,798,000 after buying an additional 2,178,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 178.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,502,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $46.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $84.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.62. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.35 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.85.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 283.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.87%.

MO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group cut Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.91.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

