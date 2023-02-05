North Star Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

North Star Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the second quarter worth $111,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 13.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 39.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the first quarter valued at $157,000.

Get SPDR S&P Bank ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of KBE opened at $50.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.42. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.57 and a fifty-two week high of $58.75.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.