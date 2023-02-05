North Star Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

North Star Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 716.0% in the 2nd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 3,088,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,008,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710,424 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 581.5% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,219,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $381,861,000 after buying an additional 1,040,828 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 29,048.8% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 462,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 461,005 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,431,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,447,190,000 after acquiring an additional 296,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taiyo Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 273.9% in the 3rd quarter. Taiyo Life Insurance Co. now owns 172,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,868,000 after acquiring an additional 126,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGT opened at $365.76 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $291.61 and a 12-month high of $429.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $334.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $339.11.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

