North Star Asset Management Inc. Buys 735 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,094 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.0% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 172,618 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,356,000 after acquiring an additional 8,175 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,532 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1,422.4% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 15,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 14,068 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $342,000. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $235.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $316.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 2.4 %

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $407,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total value of $1,525,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,686,576.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $407,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,692,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $254.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.28. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.07 and a 12-month high of $308.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $262.77 and a 200-day moving average of $236.24.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 21.25%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

