North Star Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,625 Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC)

North Star Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank First during the first quarter worth approximately $1,571,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank First during the 1st quarter worth approximately $465,000. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank First by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 5,280 shares in the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. grew its stake in Bank First by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 5,196 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in Bank First in the 2nd quarter worth $298,000. 22.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank First alerts:

Bank First Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BFC opened at $81.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.12. Bank First Co. has a 1 year low of $68.28 and a 1 year high of $99.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $739.29 million, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.30.

Bank First Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. Bank First’s payout ratio is 17.92%.

BFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Bank First from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Hovde Group raised their price target on shares of Bank First to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Bank First Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank First Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services to individual and business customers. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, cash management accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, residential mortgages, consumer loans, credit cards, online banking, telephone banking, and mobile banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank First Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank First and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.