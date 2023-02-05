North Star Asset Management Inc. Acquires 3,388 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,927,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,272,000 after acquiring an additional 319,294 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 26.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,898,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,145,000 after buying an additional 1,459,810 shares during the period. Cowa LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after buying an additional 6,177,351 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,736,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,899,000 after acquiring an additional 234,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,438,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,531,000 after acquiring an additional 709,560 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $77.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.21. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $65.96 and a 12-month high of $81.01.

