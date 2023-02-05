Noble Financial Initiates Coverage on Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price target on the energy company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Get Alliance Resource Partners alerts:

Alliance Resource Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Alliance Resource Partners stock opened at $22.31 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.31 and a 200-day moving average of $22.68. Alliance Resource Partners has a 1-year low of $12.60 and a 1-year high of $27.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Alliance Resource Partners Increases Dividend

Alliance Resource Partners ( NASDAQ:ARLP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The energy company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $700.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.50 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 42.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alliance Resource Partners will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Alliance Resource Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. Alliance Resource Partners’s payout ratio is presently 45.56%.

Institutional Trading of Alliance Resource Partners

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARLP. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 96,225 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 16,170 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,110 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,438 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 33,635 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,149 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 210.1% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 307,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,737,000 after purchasing an additional 208,000 shares in the last quarter.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alliance Resource Partners LP is a natural resource company, which produces and markets coal to United States utilities and industrial users. It operates through the following segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, Minerals, and Other & Corporate. The Illinois Basin segment is comprised of Webster County coal’s Dotiki mining complex, Gibson mining complex, which includes the Gibson north mine and the Gibson south project, Hopkins County coal’s Elk Creek mining complex, White County coal’s Pattiki mining complex, Warrior’s mining complex, River View’s mining complex, the Sebree property and certain properties of Alliance Resource Properties and ARP Sebree LLC.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.