NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 198,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for approximately 9.5% of Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $15,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 4.5% during the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 15.0% during the second quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 6,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 5.4% during the second quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 21,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 97.4% during the second quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 369,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,635,000 after acquiring an additional 182,373 shares in the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on NEE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Bank of America downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $194,159.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 175,950 shares in the company, valued at $15,003,256.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 21,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total value of $1,812,490.47. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,980 shares in the company, valued at $2,559,392.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $194,159.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 175,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,003,256.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,709 shares of company stock worth $3,734,841. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NEE stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.67. 11,671,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,948,847. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $91.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.84.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Stories

