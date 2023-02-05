New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.60.

EDU has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Price Performance

EDU stock opened at $41.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.24 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.55. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.40 and a fifty-two week high of $46.63.

Institutional Trading of New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group ( NYSE:EDU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $638.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.16 million. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 9.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Research analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EDU. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 130.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,490,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,114,000 after buying an additional 21,246,644 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the second quarter valued at about $162,880,000. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the third quarter valued at about $148,742,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the first quarter valued at about $3,799,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 158.8% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after buying an additional 3,067,800 shares in the last quarter. 67.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Others.

