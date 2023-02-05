New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.60.
EDU has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st.
New Oriental Education & Technology Group Price Performance
EDU stock opened at $41.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.24 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.55. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.40 and a fifty-two week high of $46.63.
Institutional Trading of New Oriental Education & Technology Group
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EDU. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 130.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,490,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,114,000 after buying an additional 21,246,644 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the second quarter valued at about $162,880,000. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the third quarter valued at about $148,742,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the first quarter valued at about $3,799,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 158.8% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after buying an additional 3,067,800 shares in the last quarter. 67.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile
New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Others.
