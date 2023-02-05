NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Stock Position Raised by Distillate Capital Partners LLC

Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,810 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $5,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in NetApp by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $691,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439,053 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,814,854 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $118,401,000 after acquiring an additional 967,832 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 233.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 648,847 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $42,331,000 after acquiring an additional 454,119 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 176.0% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 646,590 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $53,669,000 after acquiring an additional 412,291 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,823,258 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,143,331,000 after acquiring an additional 294,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of NetApp from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays lowered shares of NetApp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Loop Capital lowered shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $100.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NetApp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.95.

In other NetApp news, Director Carrie Palin sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $174,060.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total transaction of $135,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,481,350.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Carrie Palin sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $174,060.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,707 shares of company stock valued at $748,890 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.62. 1,349,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,746,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.90 and its 200 day moving average is $67.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.18. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $58.08 and a one year high of $92.40.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 115.30%. On average, research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.26%.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

