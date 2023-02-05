Nervos Network (CKB) Hits Market Cap of $143.57 Million

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. Over the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $143.57 million and approximately $4.29 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,921.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.92 or 0.00418465 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00015507 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.83 or 0.00099606 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $165.96 or 0.00724031 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $134.65 or 0.00587451 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004361 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.39 or 0.00193643 BTC.

Nervos Network Profile

Nervos Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 40,061,283,969 coins and its circulating supply is 39,550,667,291 coins. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today.The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte.$CKB is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value, like Bitcoin. It can also be a value token behind smart contracts, like ETH. Store, execute, and even rent space on the Nervos Blockchain with CKBytes.”

