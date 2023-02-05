NEAR Protocol Price Tops $2.50 on Top Exchanges (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 4th. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $2.50 or 0.00010719 BTC on exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $2.13 billion and approximately $109.81 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00090138 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00062560 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001144 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00024864 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004325 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000249 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 853,513,687 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 853,513,687 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 2.43949092 USD and is down -0.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 216 active market(s) with $129,270,192.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.