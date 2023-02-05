National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of National CineMedia from $1.00 to $0.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Barrington Research downgraded National CineMedia from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Wedbush restated a buy rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National CineMedia currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.00.

National CineMedia Price Performance

NCMI opened at $0.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.71. National CineMedia has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $3.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National CineMedia

National CineMedia ( NASDAQ:NCMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $54.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that National CineMedia will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in National CineMedia by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 406,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 152,000 shares during the last quarter. Zazove Associates LLC bought a new position in National CineMedia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $824,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in National CineMedia by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 85,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 22,741 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in National CineMedia by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 504,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 54,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in National CineMedia by 169.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 766,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 481,730 shares in the last quarter. 35.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

