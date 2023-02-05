National Bank Financial Weighs in on Fortis Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (TSE:FTS)

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Fortis in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 1st. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Fortis’ current full-year earnings is $2.98 per share.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on FTS. UBS Group cut their target price on Fortis from C$53.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Fortis from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Fortis from C$65.00 to C$63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$64.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$57.92.

Fortis Stock Performance

Fortis Dividend Announcement

Shares of TSE FTS opened at C$55.07 on Friday. Fortis has a 12-month low of C$48.45 and a 12-month high of C$65.26. The company has a market cap of C$26.45 billion and a PE ratio of 20.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$55.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$55.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.565 per share. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.26%.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

Featured Stories

