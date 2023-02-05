Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Receives $186.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $186.33.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised Nabors Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup raised Nabors Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Nabors Industries from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Nabors Industries from $125.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Nabors Industries from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.
Nabors Industries Trading Up 1.0 %
NYSE NBR opened at $170.43 on Tuesday. Nabors Industries has a 12 month low of $92.66 and a 12 month high of $207.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $157.68 and a 200-day moving average of $143.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 2.78.
About Nabors Industries
Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.
