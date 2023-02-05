Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $314.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Mueller Water Products’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Mueller Water Products Stock Up 6.6 %

Shares of MWA traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.99. 1,279,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 730,690. Mueller Water Products has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $14.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.34.

Mueller Water Products Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.061 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at Mueller Water Products

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Mueller Water Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Northcoast Research upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Mueller Water Products from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

In other news, Director Michael T. Tokarz sold 4,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $47,503.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 376,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,269,498.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 12,578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $147,539.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,199.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael T. Tokarz sold 4,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $47,503.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 376,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,269,498.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mueller Water Products

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Mueller Water Products by 36.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 63,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 16,959 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the third quarter valued at about $619,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Mueller Water Products by 2.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Mueller Water Products by 9.1% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the first quarter valued at about $464,000. Institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water. It operates through the Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions segments. The Water Flow Solutions segment includes iron gate valves, specialty valves, and service brass products.

