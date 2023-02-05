MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €280.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €280.00 ($304.35) price target on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on MTX. Warburg Research set a €200.00 ($217.39) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Monday, November 21st. UBS Group set a €260.00 ($282.61) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €260.00 ($282.61) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €244.00 ($265.22) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €227.00 ($246.74) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Monday, January 16th.

MTU Aero Engines Stock Performance

MTU Aero Engines stock opened at €230.50 ($250.54) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.16, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $12.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.03. MTU Aero Engines has a fifty-two week low of €149.20 ($162.17) and a fifty-two week high of €221.10 ($240.33). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €212.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is €189.52.

MTU Aero Engines Company Profile

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

