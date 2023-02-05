MovieBloc (MBL) Trading 7.9% Higher This Week

MovieBloc (MBL) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. During the last seven days, MovieBloc has traded up 7.9% against the US dollar. MovieBloc has a market capitalization of $54.48 million and $29.58 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MovieBloc token can now be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About MovieBloc

MovieBloc was first traded on December 12th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,578,706,221 tokens. MovieBloc’s official website is www.moviebloc.com. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc and its Facebook page is accessible here. MovieBloc’s official message board is medium.com/moviebloc.

MovieBloc Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MovieBloc should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MovieBloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

