Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $87.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Northland Securities cut Advanced Micro Devices from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $92.67.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of AMD stock opened at $86.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $138.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.82. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $132.96.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,146,055.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,079,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. My Personal CFO LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2,900.0% in the 4th quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,915.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 234.5% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

