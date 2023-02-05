Monero (XMR) One Day Trading Volume Tops $65.94 Million

Monero (XMR) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. One Monero coin can now be bought for $166.31 or 0.00726116 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Monero has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar. Monero has a total market cap of $3.03 billion and approximately $65.94 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22,932.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $96.01 or 0.00419196 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00015505 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00099536 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.14 or 0.00585656 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004364 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.11 or 0.00192579 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.00 or 0.00192117 BTC.

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,236,404 coins. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

