Mizuho Raises Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Price Target to $42.00

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Mizuho from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ALGM. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.83.

Shares of ALGM opened at $41.56 on Wednesday. Allegro MicroSystems has a one year low of $19.20 and a one year high of $41.94. The company has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.97 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.17.

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, SVP Joanne Valente sold 1,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $33,768.61. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 97,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,921,390.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Allegro MicroSystems news, SVP Joanne Valente sold 1,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $33,768.61. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 97,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,921,390.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Michael Doogue sold 9,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total transaction of $260,536.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 182,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,262,936.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 78,224 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,984 over the last 90 days. 13.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 4.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,633,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,940,000 after acquiring an additional 263,189 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,152,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,924,000 after purchasing an additional 170,171 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,041,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,611,000 after purchasing an additional 11,190 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,968,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,116,000 after purchasing an additional 75,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,104,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,833,000 after purchasing an additional 44,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

