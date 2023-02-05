Midas Price Hits $0.52 (MIDAS)

Midas (MIDAS) traded 39.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. In the last week, Midas has traded 24.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Midas has a total market cap of $1.35 million and approximately $1,278.41 worth of Midas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Midas token can now be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00002253 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.00 or 0.00423168 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000116 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,616.01 or 0.28863320 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $97.97 or 0.00427409 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) is a token. Midas’ total supply is 2,840,494 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,607,171 tokens. The Reddit community for Midas is https://reddit.com/r/midas_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Midas’ official website is midas.investments. Midas’ official Twitter account is @midas_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Midas is blog.midas.investments.

According to CryptoCompare, “Midas (MIDAS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Midas has a current supply of 2,840,494 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Midas is 0.7695505 USD and is down -10.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $4,913.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://midas.investments/.”

