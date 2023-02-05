Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Acquired by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 421,948 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,215 shares during the period. Micron Technology accounts for 1.0% of Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $21,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter worth $29,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 59.2% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 551 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 44.7% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 689 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 207.0% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 58.0% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of MU stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.41. 12,187,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,991,674. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.53. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.43 and a twelve month high of $96.50.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 22.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently 8.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MU. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Argus downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.21.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $1,244,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 248,340 shares in the company, valued at $15,454,198.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $1,485,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 118,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,360,170.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $1,244,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 248,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,454,198.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,914,190. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

