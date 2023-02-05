Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Mexco Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Mexco Energy stock opened at $13.05 on Thursday. Mexco Energy has a twelve month low of $9.96 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.06 million, a P/E ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.78.

Get Mexco Energy alerts:

Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.33 million for the quarter. Mexco Energy had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 49.88%.

Mexco Energy Company Profile

Mexco Energy Corp. operates as an independent oil and gas company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties and crude oil. The firm operates its oil & gas exploration in the following areas: the Delaware Basin located in the Western portion of the Permian Basin, including Lea and Eddy Counties, New Mexico, and Loving County, Texas and the Midland Basin located in the Eastern portion of the Permian Basin, including Reagan, Upton, Midland, Martin, Howard, and Glasscock Counties, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mexco Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mexco Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.