MetisDAO (METIS) Market Capitalization Achieves $162.18 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 9.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. MetisDAO has a total market capitalization of $162.18 million and approximately $7.87 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetisDAO token can now be bought for $36.61 or 0.00158330 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MetisDAO has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MetisDAO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00009984 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00047249 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00029811 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 53.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001847 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00018683 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004261 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.70 or 0.00223589 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002809 BTC.

MetisDAO Profile

METIS is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,429,703 tokens. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,429,702.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 38.95866327 USD and is down -2.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $7,295,844.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MetisDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetisDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.