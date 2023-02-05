Metis Global Partners LLC Trims Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Metis Global Partners LLC lessened its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 372.5% in the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 3,204,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,897,000 after buying an additional 2,526,087 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,404,000 after buying an additional 2,239,235 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,246,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,445,000 after buying an additional 1,517,165 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,653,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,497,000 after buying an additional 912,421 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,572,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,974,000 after buying an additional 566,512 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on TSN. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Tyson Foods to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $73.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.67.

Tyson Foods Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE:TSN opened at $64.03 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.38 and a fifty-two week high of $100.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.90.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.07). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The firm had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $322,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,992,549.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

Featured Articles

