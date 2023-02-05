Metis Global Partners LLC Sells 889 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Metis Global Partners LLC reduced its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 889 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NRG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 6.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 12.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 6.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 427,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,396,000 after acquiring an additional 24,792 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 6.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 229,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,243,000 after acquiring an additional 14,574 shares in the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NRG stock opened at $34.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.64 and a 200-day moving average of $38.69. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. NRG Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $30.64 and a one year high of $47.82.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 6.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.66%. Equities research analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.3775 per share. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of NRG Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. UBS Group downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mauricio Gutierrez acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.03 per share, for a total transaction of $480,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,111,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,597,117.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Antonio Carrillo acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.71 per share, for a total transaction of $285,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,312.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mauricio Gutierrez bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.03 per share, with a total value of $480,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,111,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,597,117.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

