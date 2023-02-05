Metis Global Partners LLC Raises Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 480 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 542,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $815,769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.6% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 456,355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $596,575,000 after purchasing an additional 180,835 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8,084.9% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 396,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $518,404,000 after purchasing an additional 391,713 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 381,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $498,246,000 after purchasing an additional 26,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 31.4% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 216,937 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $283,951,000 after purchasing an additional 51,867 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

CMG opened at $1,692.97 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,196.28 and a 12 month high of $1,754.56. The stock has a market cap of $46.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,509.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,539.32.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,825.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill to $1,888.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,510.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $1,847.00 to $1,664.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,817.54.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total transaction of $931,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,412,290. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

