Metis Global Partners LLC Purchases 725 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kaizen Financial Strategies lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 1.4% in the third quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 10,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 5.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 26.4% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 31.7% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1.9% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $2,113,343.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 273,310 shares in the company, valued at $19,645,522.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $2,113,343.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 273,310 shares in the company, valued at $19,645,522.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total transaction of $377,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,855.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,401 shares of company stock worth $2,706,824. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $69.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $54.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.09. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.41 and a 1 year high of $77.36.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.19). MetLife had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. MetLife’s revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 68.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MET has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MetLife presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.36.

About MetLife

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.