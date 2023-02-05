Metis Global Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,414 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 391 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DXCM. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in DexCom by 297.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,099,399 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,348,948,000 after purchasing an additional 13,545,106 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 327.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 17,902,213 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,334,252,000 after purchasing an additional 13,712,968 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 229.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,563,611 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $638,246,000 after purchasing an additional 5,963,328 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 333.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,707,510 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $425,381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,389,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in DexCom by 319.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,093,538 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $305,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118,722 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other DexCom news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total transaction of $270,288.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,572,230.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other DexCom news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total transaction of $270,288.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,572,230.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total value of $234,843.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,302,042.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 116,876 shares of company stock worth $12,562,898. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $108.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.43. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.89 and a 12-month high of $134.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 199.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.11.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on DexCom from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on DexCom to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays began coverage on DexCom in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on DexCom to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on DexCom from $85.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DexCom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.94.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

