Metis Global Partners LLC Increases Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,026,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853,922 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,626,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,560,000 after acquiring an additional 7,736,174 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,707,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,015,000 after acquiring an additional 16,279,787 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,648,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,536,842 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,426,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921,806 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $350,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $350,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Robert James Gamgort sold 125,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $4,503,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,303,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,013,791.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KDP stock opened at $35.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.35 and a 1-year high of $41.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

