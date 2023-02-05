Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Upgraded at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $215.00 target price on the social networking company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $136.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $114.00 to $104.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $190.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $185.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $203.92.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Price Performance

META stock opened at $186.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $494.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.22. Meta Platforms has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $242.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.19.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 6,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total value of $687,490.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,434.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $162,548.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,089.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 6,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total value of $687,490.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,434.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,664 shares of company stock valued at $4,563,931 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meta Platforms

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Meta Platforms by 1.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,830,209 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,630,566,000 after buying an additional 128,126 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $1,099,025,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $842,081,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $708,348,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $495,869,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.