Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 8,917 Shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,620 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 8,917 shares during the quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the second quarter worth $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 86.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the first quarter worth $43,000. Lantz Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the third quarter worth $50,000.

Shares of VVR stock opened at $3.88 on Friday. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a twelve month low of $3.63 and a twelve month high of $4.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.86 and its 200 day moving average is $3.83.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.039 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco Senior Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

Invesco Senior Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to gain a high level of current income consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on June 23, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

