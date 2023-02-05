Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 13,805 Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,805 shares during the quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MGIC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in MGIC Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 71.5% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,491 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the second quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 9.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGIC Investment stock opened at $14.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. MGIC Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $11.38 and a 12 month high of $16.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.37.

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 73.79%. The firm had revenue of $292.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 14.34%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MTG. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on MGIC Investment to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Compass Point downgraded MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays downgraded MGIC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

